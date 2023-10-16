A 70-year-old passer-by who was fatally injured in a street attack has been named by counter-terror officers investigating his alleged murder.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Officers had been called to a property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am and found a man who had been attacked. He suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Shortly after, officers found Mr Carney seriously injured in Tees Street, half a mile away, and he died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

Early enquiries suggest that Terrence was a passer-by at the time of the incident, having recently used a nearby ATM

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Cleveland Police began the investigation but passed it on to Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East.

Both organisations passed on their “thoughts and deepest sympathies” to Mr Carney’s loved ones.

His family has asked to grieve in private.

Earlier, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest that there was any other person involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.”

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside and forensics officers in white suits carrying out enquiries inside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the cordoned-off property is used to house asylum seekers.

He said: “Everyone here knows there’s asylum seekers living there.

“There’s always people coming and going there.”

According to reports, people of four different nationalities lived at the property.