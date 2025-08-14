A man accused of throwing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., was charged Wednesday with felony assault of a federal officer.

On Sunday night, Sean Charles Dunn stood close to a CBP agent who was on duty patrolling the area at the time, yelling, “F— you! You f—–g fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city,” according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in D.C.

Dunn is accused of throwing the sub-style sandwich, hitting Lairmore in the chest, minutes after shouting the obscenities.

The complaint refers to a now-viral video that shows a man repeatedly shouting at the officers, before eventually throwing the sandwich and running across the street as law enforcement chased after him. During processing with the Metropolitan Police Department, Dunn allegedly told an officer, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a video statement posted on X that her office was prepared to support law enforcement.

“He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony: assault on a police officer. And we’re going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else,” Pirro said.

Dunn faces up to one year in prison.

President Donald Trump has ramped up law enforcement in the nation’s capital as part of what he has described as an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness even as the Justice Department reported that the crime rate sank to a 30-year low last year.

Trump on Monday federalized D.C. police and a total of 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed by the end of the week, with some fanning out alongside D.C. police on Tuesday.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would submit a “crime bill” to Congress, asking it to extend the federal takeover which expires after 30 days. That effort is not expected to pass as it would require support from Democrats.