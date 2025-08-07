The Minnesota man accused of killing the state’s top lawmaker and her husband in June will make his first formal federal court appearance on Thursday.

Vance Boelter, 57, was indicted on federal murder charges last month for allegedly killing democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. He faces six counts in total, including firearms offenses and stalking.

A photograph of Sen. Melissa Hortman, D-Minn., and her husband at memorial outside of the Minnesota State Capitol, in St. Paul, Minn., on June 15. Selina Guevara / NBC News

His attorney, public defender Manny Atwal, has indicated Boelter will plead not guilty. If convicted, Boelter could face the death penalty, although this is yet to be decided.

Thursday’s arraignment hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster is expected to set out a timeline for the case, possibly including a date for Boelter’s trial. Prosecutors have said the complex case involves a huge amount of evidence, including video footage, responses to grand jury subpoenas and information from digital devices.

Vance Boelter during his arrest on June 15. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in the immediate aftermath of the attack that it appeared to be a “politically motivated assassination.”

Boelter also faces state charges for that attack and for shooting and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman.

He was arrested after what became the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. Police said he was wearing body armor and a tactical vest typically worn by law enforcement officers, as well as what police called a “hyper-realistic” silicone face mask, during the attack.

Footage shows a man matching the description of shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter attempting to gain access to one of the victims’ homes. FBI

Acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson alleged Boelter had been carefully planning the attacks “for quite some time.” Thompson said Boelter had allegedly bought materials to make a fake “police” license plate for his SUV.

In an online video, Boelter described himself as a married father of five, from Green Isle, Minnesota.

Prosecutors last month released a handwritten letter to FBI Director Kash Patel from Boelter that claimed the state’s governor wanted him to kill two U.S. senators.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson called the letter part of an apparent effort by Boelter to excuse his crimes and said there was no evidence Boelter had targeted that state’s two U.S. senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats.

This is a developing story — check back here for updates soon.