A man has been arrested after cocaine worth more than €1 million was seized at Dublin Airport on Thursday.
The seizure was made by Revenue officers as part of an intelligence-led operation when officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from Washington.
About 16kgs of the drug was discovered, which is estimated to be worth more than €1,128,000.
Gardaí at Dublin Airport arrested a man in his 30s who has been charged and is due before the courts.
Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
