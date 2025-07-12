A Stockton man was charged with attempted murder Friday after allegedly setting a probation officer on fire — leaving the official with significant burns, authorities said.

At 2:10 p.m. Thursday, the suspect entered the San Joaquin County adult probation office in Stockton with a lighter and a gas can, authorities said.

The department’s security guard activated an emergency alert upon the man’s arrival, however it’s unclear what exactly prompted the guard’s action.

Triggering the alert brought probation officers to the office in response, according to officials. Once there, they confronted and tried to detain the suspect — who led them to a nearby parking lot, where a struggle ensued.

During the tussle, the suspect was able to ignite the fuel, setting fire to one of the probation officers, the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The probation department did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on how many officers were involved in the encounter.

Officials were able to extinguish the flames and handcuff the suspect, identified as Adam Lopez, 39. The Stockton Police Department was contacted and took Lopez into custody.

The probation officer suffered significant burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the department.

The officer was then taken to UC Davis Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries, which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Lopez was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. His injuries are also not believed to be life threatening.

Lopez was booked into the San Joaquin County jail and charged with attempted murder, obstructing an officer and arson, according to the department.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.