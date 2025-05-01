Hong Kong customs officers have arrested a man after he allegedly arrived on a flight to the city from Thailand with cannabis buds worth about HK$5.4 million (US$696,200) in his suitcase.

The Customs and Excise Department said on Thursday that the 49-year-old man had flown into the city from Bangkok the day before.

During customs clearance, officers discovered 25kg (55lbs) of suspected cannabis in his checked-in suitcase.

The man was immediately arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

The case is scheduled to be taken up at West Kowloon Court on Friday.

The public has been urged to remain alert and not accept any monetary return for drug trafficking activities. Photo: Handout

Customs urged the public to remain alert and not accept any monetary return for drug trafficking activities.