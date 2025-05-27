A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the car that he allegedly drove collided with pedestrians shortly after Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade Sunday.

More than 50 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd on Water Street in the city center just minutes after the conclusion of the parade.

Merseyside Police have confirmed a 53-year-old white British man from West Derby — believed to have been the driver — has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offenses and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that police believe the driver of the car was able to access the road after following an ambulance that was attending to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack, with the road block having been temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to that individual.

Sims also confirmed 50 people were treated at hospitals across the region following the incident. She added that 11 people remain in hospitals but are all in a stable condition and appear to be recovering.

Police say there was no intelligence that an incident of this nature would take place, and it is not being treated as terrorism. Police are not looking for other suspects and have not identified the arrested driver. Suspects in Great Britain typically are not identified until they are formally charged.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said in a statement on social media: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on development and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

The Premier League said in a statement: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.