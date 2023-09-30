He said: “Well, I know there’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department. I’m here to tell you, that was simply not the case. It was not the case back then. And it is not the case today.

“Our goal at LVMPD has always been to hold those accountable and responsible for Tupac’s violent murder accountable, just like we do for every homicide victim in our city. Every single victim. Every life that is lost is important. And remains a priority to this police department.”

The officer added that “Mr Davis’s own words reinvigorated our case in 2018”.

Officer Jason Johansson said: “Prior to September 7 of 1996, as we all know, Tupac Shakur was an artist who was signed with Death Row Records and that Death Row Records and its CEO Marion ‘Suge’ Knight were closely affiliated with the Mob Piru criminal street gang, and that they had an ongoing feud with the South Side Compton Crips.

“Duane Davis was the leader and shot caller, of the South Side Compton Crips. And both of these gangs operated out of the Southern California area of Compton. On the night of September 7 1996, Tupac Shakur, along with Suge Knight, and members of their entourage which include members of Mob Piru, came to Vegas to attend the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“Members of the South Side Compton Crips, which included Duane Davis, along with his nephew Orlando Anderson, were also in attendance at the same event. As both were leaving the fight, members of Death Row Records spotted Orlando Anderson near an elevator bay bank inside the MGM, a time they begin to kick and punch him near that elevator bank.”

Hotel security footage was then played related to the incident, showing Shakur and Marion Suge Knight “punching and kicking Orlando Anderson” before security intervened.