Law enforcement authorities have a man in custody in Washington related to the Easter evening theft of Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse.

No further information about the man’s identity was available. Law enforcement sources believe the person taken into custody took Noem’s purse.

Both a D.C. Metropolitan Police spokesperson and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington declined to comment.

As Department of Homeland Security secretary, Noem receives Secret Service protection.

When asked for comment from the U.S. Secret Service agent that was providing protection for Noem, the agency’s spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, “For the safety of our agents and officers, we are not in a position to confirm or comment at this time. Should criminal charges be filed, the Department of Homeland Security will provide public information in accordance with established procedures.”

Noem’s purse was stolen when a masked man walked into Capital Burger, a restaurant in D.C., on Sunday night. The man passed two plainclothes Secret Service officers who were sitting at the bar on his way to her table, which was upstairs.

He then sat down next to Noem’s table, where she was eating with her family, and put his foot on her purse to drag it towards himself, according to two sources familiar who viewed the surveillance footage. Then, he swiftly picked it up, tucked it under his jacket and walked out, passing the protection agents on his way out.

Noem’s purse contained $3,000 cash, as well as her DHS access badge, her passport, various credit cards, blank checks, a set of keys and her driver’s license.

It’s unclear whether Noem was specifically targeted. Investigators said Monday they are looking into whether the man knew the purse belonged to a Cabinet secretary.

The investigation is being handled by the Metropolitan Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

NBC News asked Noem about the situation on Monday at the White House Easter Egg Roll. She said she couldn’t provide a comment or details.

“I don’t think I can comment on it yet,” she said. “It’s not resolved yet.”