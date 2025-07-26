A man charged in the double homicide of an “American Idol” executive and her husband is accused of using the couple’s own firearm and calling 911 after the incident, according to authorities.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, has been charged with murdering Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca at their home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police believe the couple interrupted a burglary in progress when they returned home on July 10. During the encounter, Boodarian allegedly used a gun registered to one of the victims to fatally shoot them.

Los Angeles police initially responded to a 911 call about a possible burglary at the residence on the afternoon of July 10. However, after finding no signs of forced entry or suspicious activity, officers left the scene. Four days later, during a welfare check, officers discovered the couple’s bodies. Both had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

At a town hall meeting on Monday, July 21, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told local residents that Boodarian was the individual who made the 911 call on July 10, as reported by ABC7. Authorities believe he remained at the scene after the shootings and contacted law enforcement before fleeing.Boodarian was arrested on July 15, the day after the bodies were discovered. His attorney, Brad Siegel, has not responded to media inquiries regarding the charges.Victim had extensive career in television production

Robin Kaye had worked in the music department of “American Idol” for more than 15 years and was actively working on the show’s upcoming season at the time of her death. In addition to her role with the long-running singing competition series, she contributed to numerous television productions, including “The Singing Bee,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were both known in the entertainment industry and the Encino community. The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

Authorities continue to examine the timeline of events and the suspect’s potential connection to the victims. Anyone with additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact Los Angeles Police Department detectives.