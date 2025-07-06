Australian police have charged a man in connection with an alleged arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers inside the building, the latest in a series of incidents targeting the nation’s Jewish community.

There were no injuries to the 20 people inside the East Melbourne Synagogue, who fled from the fire on Friday night. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the capital of Victoria state.

Australia has experienced several antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.

Counterterrorism detectives late on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old resident of Sydney, capital of neighbouring New South Wales, charging him with offences including criminal damage by fire, police said.

“The man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the front door of the building and set it on fire before fleeing the scene,” police said in a statement.

The suspect, whom the authorities declined to identify, was remanded in custody after his case was heard at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday and no application was made for bail, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Synagogues targeted by vandalism, arson

Authorities are investigating whether the synagogue fire was linked to a disturbance on Friday night at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne, in which one person was arrested for hindering police.

The restaurant was extensively damaged, according to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella group for Australia’s Jews.

It said the fire at the synagogue, one of Melbourne’s oldest, was set as those inside sat down to Sabbath dinner.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog went on X to “condemn outright the vile arson attack targeting Jews in Melbourne’s historic and oldest synagogue on the Sabbath, and on an Israeli restaurant where people had come to enjoy a meal together.”

“This is not the first such attack in Australia in recent months. But it must be the last,” Herzog said.

Rabbi Dovid Gutnick walks past damage to the exterior of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation on Saturday after someone set fire to the door. (James Ross/AAP Image/The Associated Press)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incidents as “severe hate crimes” that he viewed “with utmost gravity.”

“The State of Israel will continue to stand alongside the Australian Jewish community,” Netanyahu said on X.

The incident came seven months after another synagogue in Melbourne was targeted by arsonists.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese late on Saturday said those responsible for Friday’s attack should face the law’s full force.

“My Government will provide all necessary support toward this effort,” Albanese posted on X.

Homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles in Australia have been targeted by antisemitic vandalism and arson. The incidents included a fake plan by organized crime to attack a Sydney synagogue using a caravan of explosives in order to divert police resources, police said in March.