A man will appear in court accused of attacking Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne in a Liverpool McDonald’s.

Merseyside Police say the suspect approached the drag superstar before making homophobic comments and punching him in the face.

The man then fled the scene of the attack on on June 16, the force said.

Alan Whitfield, 50, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, has been charged with the assault.

He is due to appear before magistrates on September 5.

Det Insp Alan Nuttall said: “No-one, no matter what their background or religious beliefs, should be assaulted, threatened, or subjected to any form of hate crime.

“Please be reassured that we thoroughly investigate reports of those targeted through hate crime and will be relentless to bring offenders to justice.”