Manchester City have been dealt another injury blow after Nathan Aké underwent foot surgery.

The Netherlands defender was forced off at half-time of the 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Aké, who has been restricted to just 18 appearances in all competitions this season, had an operation on a long-standing foot problem on Monday and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

In a post on social media, Aké said: “This has been such a frustrating season for me but I’ve now had successful surgery on a fracture in my foot which has been bothering me for months and I’m looking positively to the future.”

Nathan Aké was injured during Manchester City’s FA Cup game against Plymouth. Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

City are not yet putting a timescale on Aké’s return.

Pep Guardiola’s team have 11 more league games plus an FA Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth.

Their season will be extended with their participation in the FIFA’s Club World Cup, which kicks off in the U.S. in June.

Aké’s absence will be a concern for Guardiola, who has already lost John Stones to injury.

The England defender could be out for as long as 10 weeks with a muscle problem picked up during the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Manuel Akanji is also injured leaving Rúben Dias as Guardiola’s only fit senior centre-back.

January signings Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis are set to play a key role between now and the end of the season while Josko Gvardiol, usually deployed as a left-back by Guardiola, can also fill in.

City’s early Champions League exit means they have a free week before returning to action against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.