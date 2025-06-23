ATLANTA — Ilkay Gündogan was critical of parts of Manchester City’s performance despite their 6-0 win over Al Ain and said a “slow” start to the second half cost them the chance to score a crucial seventh goal.

City needed to win 7-0 to ensure that a point against Juventus in Orlando on Thursday would be good enough to top their group at the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s team got six thanks to two from Gundogan, one each from Claudio Echeverri, Rayan Cherki, Oscar Bobb and an Erling Haaland penalty.

The goals from Echeverri and Cherki were the first as Man City players, but the failure to score the seventh means City will have to beat Juventus to finish top of Group G.

“It felt like we needed the seventh at the end,” Gundogan said. “We set that as our target at half time, but unfortunately we didn’t start the second half good enough, we were a bit slow. It felt like it cost us at the end.”

Victory for City means they are assured a place in the round of 16.

But when substitute Cherki made it 6-0 in the 89th minute, the players sprinted back to the halfway line in an attempt to get another.

Ilkay Gundogan scores one of his two goals for Manchester City in a win over Al Ain at the Club World Cup. Getty Images

There was still time for City to fashion a glorious chance for Phil Foden, who saw his close-range effort saved.

“Even in the first half there were short periods where we were not that precise in terms of our passing and the way we played,” Gundogan said.

“It’s something we need to observe and get better because at the highest level you should not allow yourself to be not good for such a long time.

“It felt quite long to be honest. It felt at least five or 10 minutes too long in terms of the standards we have.

“A seventh goal would have given us a higher probability, but it also doesn’t matter. We need a good performance against Juve and to win the game.”

Gundogan’s two goals, the first a delightful chip which found the far corner, earned him the man-of-the-match award.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move from City this summer amid interest from Galatasaray, but speaking after the game he suggested that he’s keen to stay.

“I have one more year left on my contract and I’m very happy here, I think everybody knows that,” he said.

“I am committed to that competition and enjoying my football. I still believe I have several years in me at the highest level by taking good care of myself.

“I’ve proven last season where I didn’t miss a game. I’m available, I’m fit, I want to play at the highest level for much longer.”