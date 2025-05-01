Manchester City are monitoring a number of goalkeepers ahead of the summer transfer window including FC Porto’s Diogo Costa amid renewed uncertainty surrounding Ederson’s future, a source has told ESPN.

Ederson was close to moving to the Saudi Pro League last summer, and there is an expectation that the Brazil international will have more offers at the end of this season.

A source has told ESPN that he is interested in exploring a potential move to the SPL this summer.

City are already looking at options to replace the 31-year-old, who has been first-choice at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Benfica in 2017.

Portugal No.1 Costa is one of the names in the frame.

Man City's Ederson (L) has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Scouts have also closely monitored Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, who was linked with Arsenal last summer. The 23-year-old has a release clause of €25 million ($28m).

Ederson has a contract at City until 2026, but a source has told ESPN that the club are willing to sanction his departure if their valuation is met.

Understudy Stefan Ortega is also under contract for another year and has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has been boosted by Erling Haaland’s return to training.

The striker hasn’t played since the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup on March 30.

Haaland is unlikely to be ready for Wolves’ visit to the Etihad on Friday, but there’s hope he can make his comeback before the end of the season.

City face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17 before the conclusion of the Premier League season against Fulham on May 25.

Guardiola and his squad are set to travel to Florida ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 12.

Their first group game against Moroccan side Wydad AC is set for June 18 in Philadelphia.