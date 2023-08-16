





Manchester City was dealt a major blow in its treble defense with Kevin De Bruyne likely ruled out until the new year due to a longstanding injury.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the news on Tuesday after the Belgian star limped off in the 23rd minute in the club’s season–opening win against Burnley on Friday.

Guardiola announced that De Bruyne will miss “three to four months” and said a decision will now be made as to whether the midfielder needs surgery.

“I have to say, the injury for Kevin is a sore blow for us, so he’s a big loss,” Guardiola said at a press conference. “Kevin has specific qualities that you can lose for one game, two games, but for a long time is really, really tough for us.

“At the same time you have to look forward, you have alternatives there—of course different skills, as the skills from Kevin are irreplaceable.”

De Bruyne, who is Premier League’s joint-single-season assist record, starred for City last year with 31 assists across all competitions, including a Premier League-leading 16.

Last year, he was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the fourth time, finished third in the Ballon d’Or race and helped City to Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles.



