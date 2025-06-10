As attention turns Stateside for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City have revealed the new special-edition kit they will be wearing for the tournament.

Running with the sash motif that they revisited for their new 2025-26 home kit, City have produced not one but two bespoke kits for the Club World Cup, with an outfield shirt and goalkeeper jersey each featuring updated versions of the classic diagonal band that the club have worn down the years.

The Club World Cup jerseys have been designed in collaboration with Puma and New York-based streetwear label KidSuper, who have concocted an array of brash and garish custom designs for seven clubs participating in the competition — City, Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Monterrey, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal and Palmeiras.

City’s KidSuper sash kit will be worn at the Club World Cup as an alternative to their standard-issue sky-blue home kit, which was unveiled in last month.

City fans will be pleased to see long-term absentee Rodri among the players deployed on modelling duty, but they may be curious to also see Jack Grealish wearing the Club World Cup kit. That is despite sources telling ESPN that the England winger is set to be left out of the tournament squad by manager Pep Guardiola ahead of a potential summer transfer away from the Etihad in search of regular first-team action.

The outfield version of the jersey is white with a dual-tone, red-and-black sash draped over the shoulder. Meanwhile, the matching goalkeeper version features the same design but in a vivid orange hue with the sash in black and yellow — all colourways that will feel immediately familiar to City fans of a certain vintage.

The sash itself is intended to look hand-drawn and therefore has the appearance of being scribbled onto the shirt in felt-tip pen. The fabric also features a faint graphic print of City fans performing their famous “Poznan” dance, wherein the entire terrace turns its back to the game and bounces up and down in unison.

City will debut the kit when they play Al-Ain in their second group game in Atlanta on June 22.