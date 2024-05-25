Pep Guardiola offers advice to journalist after ‘offensive’ question

Manchester City face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final today with a double-double on the line at Wembley Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side, a week on from their fourth successive Premier League title, face a United side low on confidence after a turbulent season under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s future is under intense speculation, with a summer of change anticipated at Old Trafford, but an unlikely victory over the champions could prove vital to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team to persevere with him for next season.

“I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday and then we are in the project,” Ten Hag said when quizzed on his future. “Keep going in the project. I came here to win trophies and Saturday is another opportunity.”

