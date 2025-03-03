Manchester City will visit Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals as Pep Guardiola’s side look to salvage a disappointing season.

The draw, which was made on Sunday evening, has also thrown up a London derby between Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Fulham knocked holders Manchester United out of the competition on Sunday, winning their fifth round tie at Old Trafford 4-3 on penalties.

Man City will play Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

In the other quarterfinal match-ups, Championship side Preston North End will host Aston Villa, while Brighton will play either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town, who play on Monday,.

The quarterfinals will be played between March 28 – March 31.

Full quarterfinal draw:

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Preston North End vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town.