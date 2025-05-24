Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has said she expects to be fit for the Women’s Euros this summer after her season-ending injury in April.

The 28-year-old injured her hamstring while on international duty, with her last appearance for Manchester City coming in a 2-1 win over Brighton at the end of March.

However, she has been named in Netherlands’ squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Germany and Scotland, with a view to build fitness for the Euros.

“I’ll join on Monday and build up there slowly. I hope to be able to play minutes in the second match [against Scotland], but the focus is on the summer,” she said in an interview with ESPN Netherlands.

“I’m ready to join the team training and see how good I feel from there. If all goes well, there are no worries towards the European Championship. That will be fine.”

Vivienne Miedema has been out of action for nearly two months since injuring her hamstring. Getty

Miedema was speaking from Lisbon, where she is to support her partner and Arsenal forward Beth Mead in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona.

“Beth said ‘here’s your plane ticket and let’s go.’ I looked after the game against Lyon to see which flight I could get and how I could plan it all,” she said.

“Barcelona has a lot of quality. I played against them with City at the beginning of the season. If I have to predict [who will win], I think Barcelona,” she added.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Meanwhile Miedema’s compatriot Jill Roord has left City to join Dutch champions Twente, where she began her professional career in 2013.

She made 47 appearances in her two seasons at City, scoring 14 goals and assisting six.

“I am very happy and proud to be returning to FC Twente,” Roord said.

“I grew up here and developed myself here. I played abroad for fantastic clubs for a long time and gave my all for eight years. In recent years I have increasingly lost my enjoyment of football and my happiness, and I will find that here, I can already feel it now. I still have many ambitions.

“FC Twente has always been my club and performing with your own club is the best thing there is. I hope to play an important role in that.”