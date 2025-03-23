Manchester City boss Nick Cushing has revealed he receieved an apology from the officials after Jess Park’s strike was controversially ruled out in his team’s 2-1 Women’s Super League (WSL) defeat to Chelsea.

Erin Cuthbert scored a stoppage-time winner for the visitors at the Etihad Stadium after Aggie Beever-Jones’ strike cancelled out Kerolin’s opener. However, City could have been 2-0 up in the first half had referee Kirsty Dowle played the advantage after Kerolin was fouled on the edge of the area.

Instead, Dowle’s decision to prematurely blow her whistle for a free-kick meant Park’s effort on the follow-up did not count, opening the door for Chelsea to mount their comeback.

“The officials admit they got it wrong and should have played on,” Cushing said after the match.

“The frustrating thing is after the [Laura] Coombs foul earlier on, because we were so dangerous on the counter attack when the whistle was blown on Coombs I asked her to play advantage. But three minutes later, it happens.”

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor sympathised with Cushing’s frustrations but praised her side for their tenacity in the second half.

“From my opinion, the referee whistled since the beginning, even when the ball was not going into the goal so I think she made the right decision and it’s difficult after when you see the result,” she said. “So I can understand their frustration.

“If I was the City manager I would probably be in the same place. But again, I don’t think it changed our belief going into the second half. We created a lot in the second half, 24 shots on goal, their keeper made really great saves, we could maybe have scored more.”