Blackburn, Rotherham and Port Vale are just some of the underdogs pumped by the treble-winners at this stage of the competition in recent years.
Few expect Huddersfield to pull off an upset this time around with the Terriers in the Championship relegation zone after a run of one win in eight games.
Man City vs Huddersfield is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The match will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Man City meet Huddersfield this weekend
Getty Images
Where to watch Man City vs Huddersfield
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on the BBC red button service.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest for free online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.
Man City vs Huddersfield team news
Kevin De Bruyne is set to make his long-awaited comeback almost five months out, but is likely to come off the bench.
City are expected to be without both Erling Haaland and Rodri. Jeremy Doku is back in training.
Pep Guardiola rarely rotates his side for FA Cup games so Town can expect to face a strong City line-up.
Huddersfield will be without Japanese defender Yuta Nakayama after he departed for the Asian Cup.
Man City vs Huddersfield prediction
It is, quite frankly, very difficult to see Huddersfield knocking City out here.
Man City are hot favourites to win this tie
AFP via Getty Images
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Town last won this fixture in November 1999, when Chris Beech scored the only goal in a Division One (Championship) meeting at Maine Road.
Man City vs Huddersfield match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).