



Drinking water is essential for health, but can too much be deadly? A shocking case in Ireland suggests it can. A 59-year-old man died from water intoxication at a hospital after being encouraged to hydrate following a routine procedure, according to details revealed in court. Sean O’Donnell, 59, walked into a Dublin hospital for a routine day procedure in January 2020, expecting a quick recovery. The operation was successful, with no complications, and the staff advised him to drink plenty of water but did not monitor his intake. What seemed like harmless advice turned fatal when O’Donnell consumed excessive amounts of water in a short period, leading to a rare but deadly condition known as water intoxication. Excess water intake led to low sodium levels, brain swelling, seizures, cardiac arrest, and ultimately, O’Donnell’s death. The hospital allegedly failed to properly care for, manage, supervise, or treat O’Donnell, the court heard. When a person drinks too much water in a short period, it can cause a chemical imbalance, as the body is unable to clear the excess fluid naturally through sweating or urination. This results in the dilution of blood, reducing electrolytes in it, and increased pressure on the brain, which can lead to an altered mental state and, in severe cases, fatality. Early symptoms include nausea and vomiting. Other signs of water intoxication include headaches, drowsiness, and muscle-related issues such as weakness, pain, and cramps. As the condition worsens, it can impair mental function, leading to confusion, irritability, and dizziness. In severe cases, excess water can cause swelling in the hands, feet, and abdomen. To avoid water intoxication, it is important to listen to your body and stay mindful of your hydration needs. Although the hydration needs can be different, a good rule of thumb is to drink when you feel thirsty and stop once you feel satisfied, rather than forcing yourself to drink more. Most people can comfortably process about 1 to 2 liters of water a day, and symptoms of overhydration may appear if you exceed this significantly in a short time, such as drinking several liters in just an hour or two. Another way to check if you are drinking too much water is by observing the color of your urine. If it is colorless and you are experiencing symptoms of water intoxication, stop drinking water, as it may indicate overhydration.