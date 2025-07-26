A man has died in Hong Kong after collapsing on board a yacht due to suspected heatstroke, the Post has learned.

Police said the vessel was near Bluff Island’s Ung Kong Wan when the 54-year-old collapsed, with his wife reporting the incident shortly after 5pm.

Heatstroke was suspected to have been the cause, according to a source.

“Officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report, with the man being airlifted by helicopter to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment while he was unconscious,” the force said.

“He was later certified dead, with his cause of death to be determined by an autopsy.”

The Observatory issued a “very hot weather” warning on Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius recorded in parts of the city.