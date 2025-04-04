Symptoms appeared within hours

A 69-year-old man in Denmark died after drinking coconut water that had been left unrefrigerated for a month. According to a 2021 report in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, the man experienced severe symptoms within hours of consumption and was later declared brain dead.

Shortly after drinking the coconut water, the man developed excessive sweating, nausea, and vomiting. He became confused, lost balance, and his skin turned pale. “MRI scans taken in hospital showed he had severe brain swelling, but medics remained baffled by what had caused the reaction. Despite being treated in intensive care for metabolic encephalopathy – when problems with metabolism cause brain dysfunction – he was declared brain dead 26 hours after arriving at hospital and his life support was switched off,” the report stated.

The coconut was preshaved

“Approximately 4.5 hours before admission, the patient had consumed coconut water directly from a coconut using a straw. Because the water had a foul taste, he swallowed only a small amount. Afterward, he opened the nut and described to his wife that the interior was slimy and looked rotten,” the report added.

The coconut had been preshaved, with the inner flesh exposed at the top for easy access. “A straw was included and used for puncturing the coconut at the time of consumption. Recommended storage was at 4°C–5°C in the refrigerator, but the coconut had been kept on the kitchen table for 1 month after purchase,” the report further mentioned.

Importance of proper coconut storage

Experts emphasize the importance of storing coconuts correctly. “For opened coconuts (i.e., the white flesh is exposed/partially peeled), they should be stored in the fridge. Shelf life is much shorter. For whole unopened coconuts, they can be kept at room temperature and can last a few months,” said Dr. Samuel Choudhury, based in Singapore.

To store pre-shaved coconut properly, it should be placed in an airtight container or ziplock bag and refrigerated immediately. It remains fresh for up to 3–5 days in the fridge. For longer storage, it can be frozen in portions using freezer-safe bags or containers, after removing excess moisture. It can last up to six months in the freezer.

Safe food handling is essential



Improper food storage can lead to bacterial growth and contamination. Safe food handling is crucial in preventing foodborne illnesses. Contaminated food can harbor harmful bacteria, viruses, and toxins, which can cause food poisoning, diarrhea, and severe infections.This is especially critical for infants, children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, who are more vulnerable to infections. Proper refrigeration and cooking temperatures help eliminate harmful bacteria, while avoiding cross-contamination can prevent foodborne diseases.

Ensuring food safety is not just a personal precaution but a public health responsibility to maintain clean, nutritious, and uncontaminated food for all.

