While Spence did not pull the trigger, his trial left “no doubt that the execution of Mr. Chambers was done at the direction of Mr. Spence. The killing of Mr. Chambers arose out of the loss of $52,000 that Mr. Chambers had caused, or had an inability to account for, to Mr. Spence,” Edwards said. “Mr. Spence developed a plan that effectively resulted in the kidnapping of Mr. Chambers and getting Mr. Chambers into a car and then ultimately to the site of his murder.”