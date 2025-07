TOKYO – A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s busy Ikebukuro area on July 25, police said.

Another man in his 50s was arrested after turning himself in at a nearby police box at around 4.35pm, claiming he had stabbed someone. Both men had been working at the restaurant.

The victim had been stabbed and slashed and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. KYOOD NEWS