A man’s body was found early Saturday morning(June 28) on one of Melbourne’s busiest streets, sparking a major police investigation into whether he fell or was pushed from a nearby apartment.

Victoria Police said patrolling officers made the discovery around 4:15 a.m. on Collins Street, near Spencer Street, in the heart of the city’s central business district. The man, believed to be in his 40s, had “very significant injuries,” and police have not ruled out the possibility of murder.

“The area was cordoned off while officers processed the scene,” Victoria Police said in a statement. Investigators are now working to determine how the man ended up on the footpath and whether foul play was involved. His identity remains unknown. Fingerprints have been sent off for analysis.

Police and forensic teams were seen conducting extensive work at the scene throughout the day. Officers have been door-knocking nearby apartments and examining CCTV footage. A police helicopter and drones were also used to survey rooftops and balconies in the area.

Residents nearby reported hearing unusual noises during the early hours.

Emergency services also worked to clean blood and debris from an awning above the store and nearby tram tracks. Collins Street reopened to the public around 5 pm., after the scene was fully cleared.Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed suspicious activity between 1:30 am. to 4:00 am. to contact Crime Stoppers.

