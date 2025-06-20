A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday after getting too close, the National Park Service said.

Around 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, a man from Randolph, New Jersey, was gored after a large group of visitors approached the bison too closely, the NPS said in a statement. The man sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

This was the second bison incident in a little over a month. A Florida man was gored by a bison in May in Yellowstone National Park after coming too close to the animal. Park officials said the man suffered minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.

Park officials said wild animals can be aggressive if visitors don’t respect their space, and visitors should never approach wildlife.

It’s the visitors’ “responsibility to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears, wolves and cougars,” the NPS says.

Bison have also gored visitors at the park last year and in 2023. After a bison attacked an 83-year-old woman from South Carolina in 2024, the park released a statement warning visitors that bison “are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Bison — the largest land-dwelling animal in North America — have lived continuously in Yellowstone National Park since prehistoric times, the NPS says. The 2024 population estimate was 5,400, according to the agency.

This article by Cara Tabachnick was first published by CBS News on 10 June 2025. Lead Image: Bison herd in the grass at sunset, Yellowstone National Park, USA. / Getty Images.

