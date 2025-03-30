JOHOR BAHRU – A one-year-old child in Johor has been killed after her father accidentally ran over her while reversing his car here.

Seri Alam district police chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident happened in Taman Desa Harmoni at about 2.30am on March 29.

“A 27-year-old man was reversing his car out of the house when he heard a noise on his left.

“He got out to check and found his daughter bleeding and unconscious behind the car,” he said in a statement on March 30.

He said the man rushed the child to the Sultan Ismail Hospital but the girl had suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mr Mohd Sohaimi added that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

He advised drivers to be extra careful when there are children around their vehicles.

He also reminded road users to prioritise safety and take breaks at rest stops along the highway if they feel tired or sleepy. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

