



The Toronto Police’s hate crimes unit has announced it has

arrested and charged

a man on two suspected counts: mischief relating to religious property, and mischief interfere with property.

The charges relate to an incident on June 4 in the city’s Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area. It is alleged that on that evening at about 10:30 p.m. a male approached the front steps of a place of worship and then urinated on the steps while shouting antisemitic slurs, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as male, early 20s, 5-foot-10, medium build, medium length brown hair and clean shaven, wearing a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo on the front and unknown writing on the back, a white T-shirt, light grey shorts with a small logo printed evenly all over the shorts, and white running shoes.

On Friday, July 12, Domenic Buchanan, 22, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief, police announced, calling the case a suspected hate motivated investigation.

Buchanan is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, on Aug. 19, 2025. Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them at

416-808-3500 or through

Crime Stoppers at

416-222-TIPS

(8477) or

www.222tips.com

.

When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation is led by the hate crime unit. Wilful promotion of hatred is an offence that requires the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges, and these charges are often laid at a later time.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.





Source link