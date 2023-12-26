The man killed in a botched Christmas Eve gun attack in a Dublin restaurant has been named locally as Tristan Sherry.

The 26-year-old was stabbed to death in a Blanchardstown restaurant after shooting and seriously injuring another man in what gardaí believe was an attempted gangland assassination attempt.

Mr Sherry shot his victim, a north Dublin man aged in his 40s, in the neck before his gun appeared to jam, sources said. Other restaurant customers then tackled the gunmen and disarmed him.

He was stabbed almost 30 times and later pronounced dead at the scene. The other man remains in a serious condition is hospital.

The body of Mr Sherry has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem is due to be carried out today by the Office of the State Pathologist.

Investigators believe the injured man and his son, who was with him at the time, were the intended targets of the shooting. The incident is believed to be linked to an ongoing criminal feud in the area.

The two targets are well known to gardaí and have come to the attention of members of the force very recently for alleged criminal activity.

Gardaí have stepped up armed patrols in the capital in response to the attack, amid fears of reprisals. They are also monitoring social media where rival criminals have been threatening reprisals.

The attack occurred at Browne’s Steakhouse on Main Street in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, where dozens of people, including families with children, were dining.

Gardaí have stepped up armed patrols in Dublin after a suspected gunman died and another man was wounded in a botched gangland shooting on Christmas Eve.

Video footage captured by diners shows customers running for safety in response to the gunshots. Gardaí have appealed for people not to share footage of the shooting online and to be aware of large amounts of misinformation about the incident being shared on social media.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and has been sent for analysis by Garda ballistics experts. No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí, who have set up an incident room at Blanchardstown Garda station, are gathering CCTV footage from inside the premises in a bid to piece together the circumstances of the incident.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was shocked to hear about the shooting “in a well known family restaurant I’ve visited many times”.

He thanked gardaí and offered solidarity to staff and customers at the restaurant.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the fact the attack had taken place where families had gathered was “disgusting”.

“This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas,” she said. “That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

“I’m thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

“I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Síochána.”