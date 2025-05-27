One man was killed and two Los Angeles police officers were injured in a traffic collision in Sun Valley.

The man, who was about 65, was turning left from Cleon Avenue onto Saticoy Street when the collision occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday, said Tony Im, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two officers were headed east on Saticoy Street with their siren and lights on, responding to a call about a violation of a restraining order for domestic violence, when their patrol cruiser collided with the man’s vehicle, Im said.

Emergency personnel extricated the man from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not given.

The two officers were transported to a hospital for their injuries, which were not life-threatening, Im said.

Images broadcast by KTLA showed a silver Honda sedan with damage on the driver’s side, and an LAPD Ford SUV with damage to its front end.

There is a stop sign on Cleon Avenue where it meets Saticoy Street, which has a center turn lane but no traffic signal or stop sign at the location.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.