A 33-year-old man was arrested after leaping into the reflection pool at the 9/11 memorial New York City.

On 9 October, just before 1.30pm, the man leaped into the North Pool at the World Trade Center, police said.

EMS responded and transported the 33-year-old to Bellevue Hospital, who suffered a leg injury but was in stable condition.

He was charged with criminal mischief and trespass, according to the NYPD. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Videos posted on social media showed the man walking toward the middle basin before lying in the shallow water.

NBC News reported that following the incident, security guards put chains around the perimeter of the pool to fend off anyone else from entering the memorial site.

The motivation behind the man’s actions are still unknown at this time. However, officials told the New York Daily News that they do not believe the move was politically motivated.

Man lying in the water in the 9/11 reflecting pool (@ImJohn313 / screengrab)

The man was an “apparently emotionally disturbed person,” a Port Authority spokesperson told NBC News.

