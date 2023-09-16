A man arrested in connection with the death of Ian Price, who was killed in an attack by two dogs in Staffordshire, has been released on conditional bail.

Mr Price, 52, died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter following the incident.

Staffordshire Police said: “The 30-year-old, from the Lichfield area, has been interviewed a number of times and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.”

DNA testing is still needed to confirm the breed of the dogs but expert examination so far indicates they are XL bullies.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet.

The force previously said officers had been in touch with the dog owner twice this year, prompted by reports from concerned members of the public.

It said its Professional Standards Department has reviewed body-worn video of the fatal incident and the previous reports relating to both dogs and concluded there will be no referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The police received a report on January 14 saying that two XL bully dogs were off their lead in a field in Stonnall.

Officers went to the owner’s address and gave words of advice around keeping the dogs under control while in a shared public place.

The owner was co-operative and both dogs were in the address at the time and appeared to be calm, police said.

They did not show any signs of aggression towards officers, a police spokesman said.

The dog owner was spoken to by officers about ensuring the animal was under control at all times after a March 30 report said that two XL bullies had mounted another dog in Stonnall.

The force said no injuries were caused to the dog or anyone who was in the area at the time.

A shop was damaged after people in the area went inside and a woman’s phone was also damaged.

No complaints were made in relation to the incident and no offences were identified.

Mr Price’s death has prompted a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ban the breed of dog involved by the end of the year.

It came amid a spate of incidents involving dangerous dogs in recent days.