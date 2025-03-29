Everyone’s been asking, “What does the fox say?” – well, not much when his head is stuck in a metal can.

We’ve seen foxes curl up in backyards and diving headfirst into the snow, but the baby fox in the video below gets himself into a rather precarious position.

This poor little cub became a little too curious when it came to a tin can in one man’s South East London backyard.

After getting his head stuck in the can, he walked around the yard aimlessly until this man came to his rescue.

It almost looks like relief on the fox’s face once freed.

However, what is really touching is how the fox says thank you to his rescuer, and you’ll just have to hit play to find out how he does it!

This article by Brian Dooling was first published by One Green Planet on 19 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :kimonofish/Shuttershock.



