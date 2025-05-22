SEOUL – A man stabbed three police officers in South Korea late on the night of May 22, according to media reports.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call when the attack occurred in Paju city, located about 50km by road north of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The officers suffered stab wounds to the neck, arms, and other parts of their body and were transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene and is also reported to have sustained serious injuries.

“We are thoroughly investigating the motive and circumstances of the crime,” a police spokesperson told local media.

The stabbing comes just days after a man was arrested after stabbing four people, leaving two dead.

South Korea is generally a very safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics, well below the global average of around six per 100,000. AFP

