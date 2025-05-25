A man was in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a Metro A Line (Blue) train in South-Central Los Angeles, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was hit at 5:41 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near Griffith Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. The train tracks in the area run along a busy intersection with multiple lanes of traffic.

The man was transported to a hospital, Stewart said. It was not immediately clear why he was on the tracks.

There were no injuries reported on the train, Stewart said.