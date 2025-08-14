André Onana is ready to start for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday, sources have told ESPN, with the decision now resting with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Onana has missed United’s preseason schedule with a hamstring injury.

But after returning to training, sources have told ESPN that the 29-year-old feels ready to start the Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amorim faces a decision about whether to throw Onana straight back into the team.

Second-choice Altay Bayindir and 39-year-old Tom Heaton have shared the responsibility in goal for friendlies against Leeds United, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Everton and Fiorentina over the summer.

Bayindir has started both the last two preseason games against Everton in Atlanta and Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

Onana was training on the grass with coaches during the tour of the U.S. but didn’t feature in any of the three games.

He’s stepped up his workload in the last 10 days since returning from America and, according to sources, has put himself in contention to start against Arsenal.

Amorim and his staff are set to assess Onana’s fitness and readiness to play a Premier League match over the next 48 hours before making a decision about whether to select the Cameroon international or stick with Bayindir.

Onana, meanwhile, is convinced that he will stay at United this season.

United have been linked with other goalkeepers during the transfer window and had a loan bid for Emiliano Martínez turned down by Aston Villa.

The club have distanced themselves from reports that they could make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain, and are now focusing on other priorities.

Their aim before the end of the window is to find exit routes for a number of senior players including Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia and potentially use any funds raised to go back into the market for a young, dynamic central midfielder.

Interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains, but it’s considered a difficult deal to do at this stage of the summer.