CHICAGO — Ruben Amorim has offered Manchester United outcasts including Alejandro Garnacho a way back at Old Trafford by insisting that he will reintegrate them into the squad if the club do not receive suitable offers.

Garnacho has been left at home along with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia while the rest of the squad take part in the summer tour of the United States.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, has been loaned to Barcelona.

But Amorim has revealed that he will work with the others again if moves do not materialise before the transfer deadline.

“There are different reasons for the players,” Amorim told a news conference at Soldier Field on Thursday. “Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team.”

There could be a way back into the Man United side for Alejandro Garnacho. Thomas Tang/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“Other players clearly show that they want a new challenge and they want new teams. So we are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide,” he said.

“If you reach a point that they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players. And I know for a fact that [CEO] Omar [Berrarda] and [director of football] Jason [Wilcox] at the club have a number for these players.

“If they don’t reach that number, they will be Manchester United players. No doubts about that.

“I understand that the clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have surprises. And I’m ready to receive the players.

“They have more competition. If you want to play in the World Cup this year, they need to play. So I’m really happy with that because I have more options if they have to fight each other to play,” Amorim said.

Amorim has been preparing his players in Chicago this week ahead of United’s first tour game against West Ham in New Jersey on Saturday.

He has been boosted by the arrival of new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who have both travelled with the team to the U.S.

– Premier League preseason: Club-by-club fixtures and guide

– Man United transfers: Marcus Rashford joins Barcelona on loan

– Man United could start season without new striker – sources

The club are still looking for a striker and have been linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. But Amorim is offering no guarantees that he’ll get a new No. 9 and said he will be “happy” if he has to start the season with the squad he has.

“I think our club in this moment, we need to be really careful when we sign a player,” said Amorim. “So if we have to start the season with this squad, I’m happy. Because all the players that are here want to be here.

“We have Josh [Zirkzee], we have Rasmus [Hojlund] so our focus is to improve the connection between them. I don’t know if the positions are there for them. They have to work.

“They have other players that are fighting for that position. The best thing is that they [Cunha and Mbeumo] chose to be here.

“They had other options, Champions League options. And they read everything people say about our club in this moment. But they chose to be here and that is a key point for me.”