Casemiro won 18 trophies, including five Champions Leagues, in his storied stint at Real Madrid. However, the Brazil international has called his current campaign with 16th-place Manchester United, who are also in the Europa League final, “one of the most successful seasons” of his career.

The 33-year-old looked set for a January exit from Old Trafford after failing to impress manager Ruben Amorim, who took over at the club in November last year. But he worked himself back into Amorim’s plans in the back end of the season and has emerged as a key figure in their run to the final, with goals in both legs of their semifinal against Athletic Club.

“This was one of the seasons I think I feel most proud of myself, because it was a position that it’s been a long time since I’ve been through a moment like this, where the coach doesn’t count on you, but you keep working, keep doing things well,” Casemiro said in an interview to ESPN Brasil.

“You can be sure that, of course, you want to win titles, but one of the most successful seasons of my career, without a doubt, was this one. For turning things around, with hard work and dedication.”

Casemiro has worked himself back into Ruben Amorim’s plans this season. James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The turnaround in fortunes and form drew praise from former Man United legend Rio Ferdinand, who called him a “warrior.”

“I can only thank him for his words because Rio Ferdinand is one of the idols here at Old Trafford. We see the affection the fans have for him and, without a doubt, it’s a source of pride. This season of mine is undoubtedly a source of pride. And even more so the moment I’m experiencing,” he said.

“I think people don’t stop playing football, people don’t forget how to play football in three or six months. And it’s definitely a source of pride for me to hear that from a club idol, my idol, someone I admire and respect.

“I think that regardless of criticism, because criticism exists in football, if it’s constructive criticism, fair criticism, I think it’s acceptable. But I don’t think a lack of manners is acceptable. This guy was one of the people who always respected me, always had immense affection for me, so I think I just have to be grateful, I just have to be grateful. I’m very proud of my season this year.”