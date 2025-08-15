Manchester United are closing in on the signing of free agent Fridolina Rolfö, sources have told ESPN, following the termination of her Barcelona contract.

Barça and Rolfö agreed to end the player’s contract one year early in June.

Rolfö, 31, has played a major role in Barca’s dominance of European football since her arrival at the club from German side Wolfsburg four years ago.

She won 13 trophies, including four Liga F titles and two Champions Leagues.

Rolfö joins a United side that finished third in the Women’s Super League last season, qualifying them for the Champions League second round.

Manchester United declined to comment on the transfer when contacted by ESPN

Fridolina Rolfö could be set for a move to the Women’s Super League. Florencia Tan Jun – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The versatile Sweden international — she played predominantly at full-back or on the wing at Barça — scored 40 goals in 131 appearances.

This summer, Rolfö helped her country reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s Euros where they were knocked out by England after a tense penalty shootout.

Rolfö would become United’s second signing of the window, following compatiot Julia Zigiotti Olme’s arrival on July 31.

