Manchester United minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has seen his wealth fall by £6.473 billion ($8.612bn) in the past 12 months, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

The drop represents around a quarter of Ratcliffe’s total wealth, which declined from £23.519bn to £17.046bn.

Ratcliffe has been overseeing United’s football operations since he bought a 27.7% stake in the club in February 2024, although it has not been a smooth ride with United suffering their worst-ever Premier League campaign this season.

The British billionaire has led significant changes at United that have included hundreds of staff redundancies, widespread cost-cutting measures a rise in ticket prices and plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium.

United’s strict financial measures have seen manager Ruben Amorim pay for 30 of his backroom staff to take their families to next week’s Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain, according to ESPN sources, after being told by the club that his coaches, physios and support team would have to pay for their own tickets

United will play Tottenham in Bilbao on May 21 with the prize of Europa League glory accompanied by a place in next season’s Champions League for the victors

Ratcliffe, who has previously topped the list as Britain’s richest person, slipped to seventh this year.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is the highest list of athlete on the list at 19th with a net worth of £260 million. The richest British footballer is Harry Kane, who increased his net worth by £25m to £100m.