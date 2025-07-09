New Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha will wear the No. 10 shirt previously worn by Marcus Rashford, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

As reported by ESPN last week, United have taken the shirt off Rashford, who had donned the number since 2018. Cunha, who has moved from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5 million ($84.6m), wore the number at Molineux last season.

Rashford has not featured for United since December and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

The England international, 27, has been told by club bosses to delay his return to Carrington while he continues to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

Preseason training for the rest of the squad began on Monday.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia have also informed United they want to move this summer and have been granted an extended break to organise transfers.

All five are expected back at United later in July if moves have not materialised.

Matheus Cunha has been wearing a training shirt with No. 10 on since Manchester United returned to training on Monday. Manchester United/Manchester United

Ruben Amorim and his squad are set to travel to Chicago for a three-game tour of the United States on July 22.

Villa have decided against taking up their option to make Rashford’s move permanent for £40m. The valuation remains the same for any interested club this summer, but so far United have not received any firm bids.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Sources have told ESPN that the forward’s representatives are hopeful that Barcelona will step up their interest now that Nico Williams has snubbed a move by signing a new long-term contract with Athletic Club.

Bayern Munich are also in the market for a winger and had previously been linked with Williams.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Luis Díaz but Liverpool have so far been strong in their stance that they will not listen to bids for the Colombian.

Sources have told ESPN that Rashford’s preference is to move abroad and to play Champions League football.

He still has three years to run on his United contract and sources have told ESPN that the club will consider season-long loan offers provided they can get a large portion of his wages off their books.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson was used in this report.