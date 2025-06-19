Manchester United fans have hit out at the club for what they say are “eye-watering” ticket price increases that are a “kick in the teeth” for supporters.

On the day the new Premier League fixture list was announced, United unveiled plans to introduce a new ticket categorization system for the first time.

It means prices will be higher for the most in-demand games, a move that the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) says will increase costs by more than 50%.

United say the move brings them in line with their Premier League rivals.

A spokesperson for the MUST said: “After how last season went, we might have hoped the club would reconsider their plans for this new ticketing model which will see eye-watering price increases for 20,000 supporters per game who buy tickets on a match-by-match basis. This really is a fresh kick in the teeth for Manchester United fans.

“When the club said they were introducing this new model for members’ tickets, we urged them to keep the majority of matches at current levels and only apply the highest price category for a small number of the biggest games, and reduced prices for lower demand games,” he added.

MUST have also accused the club of failing to consult supporters on the changes. United, however, insist they did engage with the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) and reduced ticket price increases following talks.

Sources have told ESPN that United feel price rises are vital to strengthen their delicate financial position and ensure the team is competitive on the pitch.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

MUST’s spokesman said: “Once again, they have failed to consult any of the fans representative bodies on the details of the decision, and once again they’re making choices against the interests of fans and, we believe, the club as a whole.

“The club’s stated commitment to fan representation is fine in principle, but once again is not being delivered in practice. The structure is in place, and the Fans Forum and Fans Advisory Board [FAB] representatives are doing their job, but the Club are not adhering to their previous commitment to proper consultation and that needs to change and change fast.

“What Manchester United needs next season is a united fanbase and club, with the team on the pitch supported by loyal and vocal fans roaring it back after the disaster that was last year.

“These ticketing decisions only push those regular supporters away in favour of occasional visitors and risk pricing out the next generation of younger fans who are the very future of the club,” he said.

From next season, United’s Premier League games will be split into three categories: A, B and C.

Fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle will all be classed as Category A games and tickets will be priced at between £59 ($79.4) and £97.

Ruben Amorim’s team start the 2025-26 campaign with Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on the opening weekend.