Manchester United forward Geyse has said that being at the club has left her with an “agonising and lonely feeling.”

Geyse’s agent, Luis Filipe Silva, told the Telegraph that United attempted to loan the Brazil international to clubs in the United States during the time she was away to attend her brother’s — who passed away in January — funeral.

“Staying in a place where we don’t feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling,” Geyse wrote in an emotional message on Instagram. “Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden.

Geyse joined Manchester United from Barcelona in 2023. Photo by Harriet Lander – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

“The environment, which should be welcoming, becomes a field of discomfort, where inner peace is difficult to find. When we are not in tune with what surrounds us, the world around us loses its colour and energy.

“Sometimes, the desire for change arises as an urgent need, but the fear of the unknown or insecurity about the future can paralyse us. However, it is essential to remember that we deserve to be in places and situations that bring us happiness and fulfilment. That’s the only way we can grow.”

The NWSL window remains open until March 24. Should United permit a move, Geyse could still join a team in the U.S. on loan.

Since returning to United from compassionate leave, Geyse has been pushed for game time and Silva has said the best outcome for all parties is for her to be allowed to leave.

Geyse, who joined United from Barcelona in 2023 for a club-record fee, came on from the bench in the 84th minute of United’s win against Leicester in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.