CHICAGO — Joshua Zirkzee insists he’s not fazed by the prospect of Manchester United signing another striker this summer.

The Dutchman scored just three Premier League goals in his first season at Old Trafford following his £36.5 million ($48.7m) move from Bologna.

He wasn’t alone in struggling to find the net. Rasmus Højlund scored four league goals as the team scored just 44 times in their 38 games.

The lack of goals has prompted United to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer as well as actively pursuing a new striker.

Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko are among the potential targets, and Zirkzee said he would welcome any additional competition.

“I think it’s part of being at this club,” Zirkzee said.

“To be honest I don’t read the news but if another striker were to come I guess it’s only good competition so I’m not really worried.

“Everything is for the team, there’s no selfishness here, that’s not my mantra. If it were to help the team then great.”

Zirkzee endured a rollercoaster first season at United. He was booed off by a section of fans after he was substituted during the first half of the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in December.

He then scored the winning penalty in an FA Cup shootout against Arsenal in January, but missed from the spot in another shootout as United were knocked out by Fulham later in the competition.

The 24-year old also suffered a hamstring injury in April which ruled him out of the final few weeks of the season before making a surprise return to the squad for their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

“I don’t think I’ve shown my best form,” Zirkzee said.

“I think I was on my way towards it [before his injury] but I think there’s improvement every day for all of us.

“[Ruben Amorim] wants goals so that’s what I have to work on. That’s what it all comes down to.

“I’m a different profile but in the end if you’re up top you’re supposed to score goals, I’m not going to take that fact away. But the most important thing is that we win so if Bruno scores 60 goals and we win all the games that’s fine.”

Zirkzee is with the United squad on their tour of the United States but missed the first game against West Ham in New Jersey because of injury.

“I’ve got a small injury but it shouldn’t take too long to recover now,” he said.

“I’ve got great physios working with me every day. It’s a small injury, not a serious problem.”