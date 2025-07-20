Marcus Rashford is on the verge of a seasonlong loan move to Barcelona after Manchester United gave the green light for the England forward to open talks with the La Liga champions, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford, 27, has spent the last two weeks training away from the first-team squad at United after being told by coach Ruben Amorim that he does not feature in Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

A six-month loan to Aston Villa last season failed to develop into a permanent transfer at a pre-agreed fee of £40 million ($53.6m), but sources have said that Rashford has always preferred a move to Barcelona after the possibility of such a transfer emerged in January.

Marcus Rashford is set to leave Manchester United on loan for a second time. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

And having missed out on top target Nico Williams following the Spain forward’s decision to sign a new contract with Athletic Club and Liverpool rebuffing interest in Luis Díaz, Barcelona have now turned to Rashford after United agreed to a loan deal with an option to sign the player permanently.

Rashford, who has three years remaining on his £325,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, has scored 138 goals in 426 games for United since making his debut as an 18-year-old in February 2016.

– Transfer rumors, news: Forest want to sign Jadon Sancho

– Man Utd agree deal for Bryan Mbeumo – sources

– Rashford does not deserve Barcelona transfer – Sheringham

He has also helped United to success in the Europa League and two FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins during his time at the club. But he has not played for United since facing Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League last December, with Amorim dropping the player for the 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City and not considering him for first-team duty again.

Rashford and his representatives have now been given permission to speak to Barcelona, but sources have said that no deal has yet been agreed on by all parties.