Manchester United are open to offers from clubs wanting to sign Rasmus Højlund, sources have told ESPN.

United remain in the hunt for a new striker and have expressed interest in signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Højlund has three years left on his contract and is determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. However, sources have told ESPN that club bosses will listen to bids to land the 22-year-old, who was brought in from Atalanta for an initial £64 million in 2025.

United, according to sources, believe they can afford to spend on a No. 9 striker without having to let players leave in this window.

Sesko and Watkins are the primary targets, but attempts to sign Sesko have been complicated by interest from Newcastle United, who have lodged a formal bid worth around £70m. United have also made contact with RB Leipzig and discussions are ongoing.

Leipzig are one of a number of clubs to express interest in Højlund, who managed just four Premier League goals last season. The Denmark international has also been linked with Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus.

United boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on Højlund’s future. And, after scoring in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday, Højlund insisted he wants to stay.

“I think the most important thing for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused and then obviously we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens.”