MANCHESTER, England — A big week for Ruben Amorim has started with another setback.

Two cup games in the space of five days — one against Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round, the other against Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 — offered Manchester United and their head coach hope that something can yet be salvaged from this miserable season. Fulham, though, had other ideas and after a 1-1 draw played out over a tense 120 minutes short of any real quality, it was Marco Silva’s side that prevailed 4-3 on penalties. Victor Lindelöf and Joshua Zirkzee missed from the spot as United — the holders — crashed out.

The cup exit closed another door for Amorim and now the pressure on Thursday’s trip to San Sebastian has heightened even further. The Europa League offers a trophy and a place in next season’s Champions League. Winning it would turn this season into something resembling a success. On the evidence of their performance against Fulham — which lacked any real cutting edge in key moments — that’s easier said than done.

“In the end, the penalties can go both ways and today wasn’t our way,” Amorim said. “We know that we are losing games, but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal, and we continue forward no matter what.

“It’s impossible to know, but you start understanding the players are better and we understand the league. We’ll see in the future.”

Sometimes he must feel as if he’s banging his head against a brick wall. In his programme notes ahead of the game, he paid tribute to his coaching staff for “improving in how we defend set-pieces in recent weeks.”

It was typical of his “one step forward, two steps back” start to life at Old Trafford that at the end of one of United’s better first halves under his management, Fulham scored from a set piece.

Man United’s run as FA Cup holders is over thanks to Sunday’s limp defeat on penalties to visiting Fulham. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It looked like a poor decision to award a corner, but that doesn’t excuse the ease at which Rodrigo Muniz flicked it on for Calvin Bassey to nod it home at the back post. Manuel Ugarte, who lost Muniz’s run, and Noussair Mazraoui, who was marking Bassey, won’t want to see a replay.

It was the fifth time in a row United conceded the first goal. In Amorim’s 24 games in charge, United have conceded the first goal 16 times. That’s a damning stat on its own, but particularly when the team is struggling to score itself. Goalless again in the first 45 minutes, United have failed to score from open play in 19 consecutive first halves.

Amorim’s list of problems is a long one. Among other things, he was able to name only seven substitutes instead of the permitted nine. Of those on the bench, two were young goalkeepers.

It’s lucky for Amorim that Bruno Fernandes is so durable. After a week that has seen more criticism come his way courtesy of former captain Roy Keane, the Portuguese midfielder showed again that he is United’s most important player. He might not rank with Keane or Paul Scholes as one of the club’s greatest ever midfield players; he is, though, the undisputed star of this team.

It was Fernandes who dragged United level in the second half, ghosting in to whip Diogo Dalot’s cross into the bottom corner. The technique was exquisite, but he made it look simple.

Fernandes now has six game-changing goals this season — three winners and three equalisers — and has more goals (11) and assists (12) than anyone else. He stepped up first in the penalty shootout and rifled his shot into the net in front of the Stretford End, but he can’t do it all on his own and in the absence of 11 Brunos, both Lindelof and Zirkzee saw their efforts saved by Bernd Leno. The Fulham keeper was outstanding, making key saves from Alejandro Garnacho and Chido Obi to keep the game level.

“Unbelievable,” Leno said after the win. “I think we deserved to win after 90 minutes. Of course, penalties, it is sometimes a lottery and luckily, we won. The goalie coach told me a couple of informations, but my feeling is more important.”

Fulham have a quarterfinal against Crystal Palace to look forward to. For Amorim, it’s Europa League or bust.

The Portuguese coach has lost 10 of his 25 games since replacing Erik ten Hag in November. United are refusing to countenance that he could be under pressure so early into his tenure, but there was an acceptance before the defeat to Fulham that the cup competitions are important — both in terms of extending interest in the season and providing a pathway into Europe.

Languishing 14th in the Premier League table and now out of the FA Cup, United are left with just the Europa League. A pivotal week in Amorim’s short reign rests on Real Sociedad.